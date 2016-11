Woman boarding flight at JFK Airport accused of stealing $5,600 from airline passenger

Tatjana Muskiet

A airline passenger at JFK Airport swiped $5,600 in cash and yen from a fellow flier on a screening line, then tried to stash some of the money in a Cheerios box, police said Monday. Cops pulled Nadira Malilk, 61, a Bangladeshi national, off her Aim Emirates flight before it took off Sunday morning, accusing her of stealing the money from a security bin. The victim, a 60-year-old man from China, put the money — $4,300 in U.S. cash and $1,300 in yen, in a bin and walked through the screening checkpoint at 10:20 a.m., only to find the money missing, said Port Authority police spokesman Joseph Pentangelo.(nydailynews.com)…[+]