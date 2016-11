Woman finds grandfather slain in Manhattan apartment following drug-related robbery

Tatjana Muskiet

A woman found her 72-year-old grandfather slain inside his ransacked Manhattan apartment after he failed to return her calls Sunday, cops said.

She discovered Philip Erby on the hallway floor of his East Harlem pad along E. 106th St. near First Ave. and called police around 8:30 p.m., authorities said. A police source described the attack as a drug-related robbery and said that marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in Erby’s apartment. He had what police described as a laceration to the top of his head. Paramedics rushed Erby to Metropolitan Hospital Center but he could not be saved.(nydailynews.com)…[+]