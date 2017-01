World’s oldest gorilla dies at 60 at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Tatjana Muskiet

Less than a month after celebrating her 60th birthday, the world’s oldest gorilla has died. Colo, the first-ever gorilla born in captivity, died in her sleep overnight, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared on Facebook.

She was recently diagnosed with cancer and had a surgery to remove a tumor just ahead of her record-breaking birthday on Dec. 22. After six decades, Colo exceeded average life expectancy by more than 20 years. The zoo celebrated Colo’s milestone by live-streaming her birthday party to fans all over the world, with thousands more turning up in person to give the primate their well wishes.(nydailynews)…[+]