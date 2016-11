Youngest son of John Conyers, longest serving member of Congress, goes missing in Texas

Tatjana Muskiet

The youngest son of longtime Michigan Congressman John Conyers has gone missing in Texas, authorities say. Carl Conyers, a 21-year-old student at the University of Houston, was last seen Tuesday afternoon by his roommate, cops told WWJ. The missing student’s girlfriend told the station that she and others received a message on Twitter from Carl on Wednesday morning, but he did not surface.He asked all his friends to come meet him on campus,” Daisha Lewis told WWJ. “When we got there — I didn’t feel right about it or thought maybe he was lying or someone was making him lie to meet us there because when we got there, he wasn’t there. When we got back to the apartment, his stuff was gone. He took his ID with him and a debit card and some clothes even. Like it was a distraction to get more stuff that he left behind.”(nydailynews.com)…[+]