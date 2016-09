A horrific hazing ritual ended his life, and his family’s

Tatjana Muskiet

Jordan Preavy had it all as a junior in high school after making the football team. But that dream quickly became a nightmare for the 16-year-old when he was sodomized during a hazing ritual. Witnesses told police Preavy’s head “snapped back and he looked pained,” yelling “No!” and “Get off,” as he was assaulted through his clothes with a broomstick by at least two older teammates in 2011. Nearly a year later, just weeks after his 17th birthday, Preavy killed himself.

“Life as I knew it pretty much ended,” Sean Preavy, Jordan’s father, told ESPN during an hour-long “Outside the Lines” special. (nypost.com)…[+]