A look at Halloween rapist Peter Braunstein and the disturbing crimes that left NYC stunned

Tatjana Muskiet

On Halloween night 11 years ago, New Yorkers were taken by storm after learning about the elaborate story of Peter Braunstein.

The high-intelligence former journalist and playwright, now 52, became known as the “Halloween rapist” after concocting a bogus scene wherein he donned smoke eater gear and entered an apartment complex — with the aim of overpowering his female victim. The ensuing case led to a city-wide then national manhunt that ended in multiple stab wounds to Braunstein’s neck. This is the story of that fateful October night and the ensuing “chase.”(nydailynews.com)…[+]