ABC News doctor’s ex-husband dies in jump from George Washington Bridge

Tatjana Muskiet

The man who fatally leaped from the George Washington Bridge was identified Sunday as the surgeon ex-husband of ABC News’ chief women’s health correspondent, according to reports.

Dr. Robert Ashton, 52, jumped from the span at 8:40 a.m. His death came two weeks after his divorce from Dr. Jennifer Ashton, 47, according to the Fort Lee Daily Voice.

The thoracic surgeon lived across the street from his ex, the Voice reported.

“Our hearts r (sic) broken that the father of my teenage children took his own life yesterday,” Ashton’s ex-wife wrote on Facebook Sunday.(nydailynews)…[+]