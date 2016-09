Abducted woman calls family from trunk, dies before rescue

Tatjana Muskiet

A Montana mom was abducted from a rest stop in broad daylight and taken on a harrowing, 325-mile ride by her captor while frantically talking to her loved ones by cellphone before authorities found her dead in the trunk of her car.

Rita Maze, 47, made the desperate call to her husband Tuesday night, telling him that someone had hit her on the head at an Interstate 15 rest stop near Helena, Mont., and stuffed her inside the car’s trunk, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told reporters Wednesday during a news conference.

“She didn’t know her location, but she was able to talk to [family members] over her cellphone, sporadically, as coverage faded in and out,” Dutton said.(nypost.com)…[+]