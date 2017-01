Actor shot, killed while filming music video for Australian hip hop band ‘Bliss n Eso’

Tatjana Muskiet

Australian police are investigating the death of an actor who suffered chest wounds from firearms used on the set of a music video on Monday, as media said the man was accidentally shot.

In a statement, Australian hip hop band ‘Bliss n Eso’ said its members were not present at the site of the incident, which took place around 3 p.m. in Brisbane during the filming of one of the band’s music clips. “During the filming of that scene several firearms were used,” said Queensland state police detective inspector Tom Armitt.

“As a result of the use of those firearms one of the actors has received wounds to the chest and has subsequently died from his injuries.” The matter was being treated as a criminal investigation, he added. “I can’t tell you whether they are live or real firearms,” Armitt said.(nydailynews)…[+]