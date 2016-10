AG Eric Schneiderman orders Donald Trump foundation to cease fundraising in N.Y.

Tatjana Muskiet

ALBANY — State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has ordered Donald Trump’s charity foundation to stop raising money in New York.

In a “Notice of Violation” sent Friday, Schneiderman’s office claimed the Donald J. Trump Foundation was not properly registered as a charity and ordered it to cease soliciting money from donors in the state.

“The failure immediately to discontinue solicitation and to file information and reports … with the (AG’s) Charities Bureau shall be deemed to be a continuing fraud upon the people of the state of New York,” wrote James Sheehan, the chief of the charities bureau.(nydailynews.com)…[+]