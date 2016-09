Air Force colonel accused of rape found dead in his home

Tatjana Muskiet

DENVER — A high-ranking Air Force Space Command officer who was charged with rape and other crimes was found dead in his Colorado home after civilian police received a report of a suicide, officials said Monday. The body of Col. Eugene Caughey, 46, was found Sunday at his off-base home in Colorado Springs, city police said. Authorities haven’t said how he died. Caughey was relieved of his duties in June 2015 after the rape investigation began, the Air Force has said. His court-martial was scheduled for Oct. 17.(nydailynews.com)…[+]