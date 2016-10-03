Alabama teen attacked, mother claims it’s a hate crime for son’s pro-police views

Tatjana Muskiet

The mother of a hospitalized Alabama teen says her son was the victim of a hate crime — attacked because of his pro-police viewpoints. Brian Ogle, 17, a student at Sylacauga High School, was left in critical condition with a cracked skull, as well as trauma to the brain following the recent attack, which occurred Friday in a parking lot. Ogle was beaten by several individuals, police said. His mother Brandi Allen called the attack a hate crime in an interview with local station ABC 33/40. “I want to see them in jail, this most certainly is a race issue, it’s a hate crime.” Allen said.Ogle had been posting and sharing pro-police content on his Facebook page amid the ongoing national tensions about race and police. His mother believes this is what led to his attack.

While police have identified and interviewed persons of interest in the case, no motive has been released — and no charges have been filed.

Starting Monday, additional police will be patroling the city’s high school and middle school, Sylacauga County Police said in a statement.(nydailynews.com)…[+]