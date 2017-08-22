Arrest of Russian theatre director raises fears of clampdown on dissent

Tatjana Muskiet

Russian investigators have arrested one of the country’s most prominent theatre directors for fraud, in a case that many in the arts world fear is part of a crackdown on dissenting voices.

Kirill Serebrennikov stands accused of embezzling 68m roubles (£900,000) of government funds. He was questioned by investigators on Tuesday and denied the allegations, Russian agencies reported. The director will spend the night in prison and a court will decide on Wednesday whether he should be remanded in custody or put under house arrest. Serebrennikov, known for his work on stage and screen, is the director of Gogol Centre, a progressive, experimental theatre frequented by liberal Muscovites. The theatre is known for contemporary productions that often deal directly with political or sexual themes rarely seen on stage in Moscow.

Serebrennikov was first detained by investigators in May and questioned as a witness in the fraud case. That led to an outpouring of support for him from the Moscow theatre world and protestations that the pressure was political. However, the investigators did not stop there. A number of Serebrennikov’s former colleagues were detained and, according to Russian media outlets, some have given evidence against him.(Telegraaf)…[+]