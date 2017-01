At least four dead after gunfire erupts at Mexico nightclub during BPM Festival

Tatjana Muskiet

Gunfire erupted at a beach resort rave in Mexico early Monday, leaving four people dead and at least nine others wounded, police said.

The shooting took place just after 2 a.m. as clubbers waited in line to attend the BPM Festival’s final night and more packed the dance party inside the Blue Parrot in the tourist haven of Playa del Carmen, about 40 miles south of Cancun. It’s unclear what sparked the incident during the annual dance music festival in its 10th year. A video shows terrified clubgoers cowering below tables as pounding music from “Psychedelic Trip” night continued inside the Blue Parrot. Others bolted through a street lined with nightclubs screaming “gun.”(nydailynews)…[+]