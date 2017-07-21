At least two dead in Kos after strong earthquake strikes Greece and Turkey

Tatjana Muskiet

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 has killed at least two people on the Greek island of Kos. The quake struck near major Turkish and Greek tourist destinations in the Aegean sea in the early hours of Friday, Turkish and Greek officials said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors earthquakes, said it was a very shallow quake – only 10km (6.2 miles) below the seabed – off the southwestern coastal city of Marmaris in the Mugla province. The epicentre was just 10km south of the Turkish resort of Bodrum and 16km east-northeast of Kos. The Turkish towns of Bodrum and Datca, and Kos in the Dodecanese Islands archipelago are all major tourist destinations. George Kyritsis, the mayor of Kos, told Reuters that at least two people were killed in the Greek island and several were injured by the quake. “We have two dead and some people injured so far,” Kyritsis said. The island’s port was among structures that sustained damage and a ferry en route there was not docking, the coast guard said.(theguardian)…[+]