Attempted teen suicide bomber might have ISIS ties

Tatjana Muskiet

An 18-year-old assailant with explosives in his backpack tried and failed to detonate a suicide bomb in the middle of a packed Sunday mass service in western Indonesia.

The wannabe martyr evaded police long enough to slice the priest of the Roman Catholic St. Yoseph Church on the hand with an ax before he was restrained. He tried to set off the bomb in his bag, but it only managed to burn a hole in his backpack, according to police. Rev. Albert Pandiangan, 60, was the only one injured in the scary Sunday morning incident and was treated for a cut on his hand.(Nypost.com)…[+]