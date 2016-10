Backup dancer for Beyoncé and Rihanna missing after weekend NYC trip

Tatjana Muskiet

A backup dancer for Beyoncé and Rihanna vanished after a weekend trip to Manhattan, and her family and friends fear the worst.

Shirlene Quigley, 32, was last seen by her landlord when she left her North Bergen, N.J., home Saturday afternoon, police in New Jersey said.

She went shopping at the Bridal Garden on W. 21st St. in Chelsea, said North Bergen police investigator Christian Argudo. Someone also spotted her near the Port Authority Bus Terminal just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to North Bergen police.

Her father, Brad, who lives in Burbank, Calif., said Quigley doesn’t suffer from mental health or substance-abuse problems, and she wasn’t planning to get married. She’s devoted to her Christian faith, he said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]