Biden expects Obama to close Gitmo before leaving office

Tatjana Muskiet

STOCKHOLM — U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday he expected the military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, would close before President Barack Obama leaves office in January. “That is my hope and expectation,” he told a news conference in Sweden. The White House has been trying to close the facility since Obama took office but has been stymied by opposition in Congress.(nypost.com)…[+]