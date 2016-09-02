Biden silences protester by invoking memory of his son

Tatjana Muskiet

Vice President Joe Biden invoked the memory of his son to silence a protester at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton. “My friends died, my American friends,” an audience member heckled, interrupting the vice president at a campaign rally Thursday night in Cleveland. The crowd tried to silence the protester with chants of “U-S-A!” and “Hillary! Hillary!” The heckler, referring to the US policy in Syria and the fight against ISIS, continued, “My friend died.” “Will you listen?” Biden answered. “So did my son, OK?”

The VP proceeded to invite the heckler back stage after the campaign event. “Come back after here and talk to me about this. You have my permission,” Biden said. The vice president’s son, Beau Biden, died of a brain tumor last year. He was the former attorney general of Delaware and served in the Delaware Army National Guard. Beau Biden served in Iraq as a major in the Judge Advocate General Corps from 2008 to 2009.(nypost.com)…[+]