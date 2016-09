Bill: I wasn’t surprised Hillary fainted

Tatjana Muskiet

Bill Clinton said he was “not surprised” his ailing wife fainted at a 9/11 memorial service last Sunday in lower Manhattan, playing down her spell by claiming that with “walking pneumonia … sometimes you can’t walk.”

The former president discussed Hillary Clinton’s medical episode Thursday in an appearance to promote the 12th — and final — Clinton Global Initiative on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

“Well, you’re always concerned, but I was pretty sure I knew what it was because she had been working hard, she was dehydrated, she had been standing up a long time there, and, you know she wanted to go to that 9/11 ceremony, and we both thought it would be okay,” President Clinton told host Trevor Noah when he was asked whether he was concerned watching video of the fall.(nypost.com)…[+]