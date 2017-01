Body of missing 19-year-old man pulled from Prospect Park lake

Tatjana Muskiet

A search for a missing person ended tragically Monday, when the body of a 19-year-old man was pulled from Prospect Park’s lake, cops said. Officers found the man’s body around 7 p.m., after a helicopter shone a light over the park during the evening’s search. Police found no apparent signs of trauma on the body. The death comes exactly two months after police pulled another 19-year-old man from the park’s lake.Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, police found Geordan Childs, of Newark, floating on the water. Officials determined Child drowned and are investigating his death as a possible suicide, cops said.(nydailynews)…[+]