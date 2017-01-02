  • Nieuws Archief

Britten gaan nieuwe stadjes en dorpen bouwen

January 02, 2017   Tatjana Muskiet
LONDEN – Om het chronische tekort aan woonruimte tegen te gaan, gaat de Britse regering zeventien nieuwe stadjes en dorpen bouwen. De nieuwe plaatsjes zullen verrijzen door het hele land, van Cumbria in het noorden tot het zuidelijkste tipje van het eiland, zei minister van Wonen Gavin Barwell maandag.

 In veel grote steden zijn de huizenprijzen de afgelopen jaren enorm gestegen, waardoor wonen in de stad voor veel mensen onbereikbaar is geworden. Aan de andere kant klagen projectontwikkelaars over de strikte regels voor de zogenoemde groene ring rondom stedelijke gebieden, waarin maar zelden mag worden gebouwd. Deze restricties worden nu versoepeld, zei Barwell, en er wordt door de overheid omgerekend ruim 8,6 miljoen euro vrijgemaakt om te helpen bij de bouw.(Telegraaf)…[+]
