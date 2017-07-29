Brother of ousted Pakistani prime minister chosen to be next leader

Tatjana Muskiet

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister moved on Saturday to install his younger brother as his successor, less than 24 hours after he was forced aside in the wake of a corruption scandal. The ruling party that Nawaz Sharif headed until a court ruling disqualified him from office nominated his brother, Shahbaz, to eventually take over as leader – although he must first have to stand for election to the national assembly. Sharif also put forward Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a staunch ally, to serve as interim prime minister while his brother contests a byelection.

The move was immediately condemned by the opposition leader, Imran Khan, who likened Pakistan’s tradition of political dynasties to “a form of monarchy”. “Political parties don’t have democracy in them. They are family parties … Actually, it’s like a form of monarchy.” Sharif revealed the succession plan in a televised speech. In an emotional appeal, he pleaded for support for his brother. He said he had tried his best to put Pakistan on the path of progress, but said he was being unfairly penalised by his disqualification.(theguardian)…[+]