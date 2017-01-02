  • Nieuws Archief

Bullet struck Pennsylvania man’s cell phone during Istanbul attack, possibly saving his life

January 02, 2017   Tatjana Muskiet
A stashed cell phone may have saved a Pennsylvania man’s life during a New Year’s Eve massacre at an Istanbul nightclub. A gunman’s barrage of bullets ripped through the popular party spot packed with an estimated 600 revelers, striking Chadds Ford native Jake Raak, 35, in the leg after piercing his phone, his mother said.He narrowly escaped a life-threatening injury to his upper leg.(nydailynews)…[+]

