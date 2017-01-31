CANTO Welcomes Delegates at 33rd AGM in Curaçao

Tatjana Muskiet

Willemstad Curaçao, one of the Caribbean’s best kept secret is the location of CANTO’s 33rd Annual General Meeting. The event is co-hosted by United Telecommunication Services and Bureau Telecommunicatie en Post and is being held at the Renaissance Resort & Casino, Curacao.

From the 29th -31st January, top executive telecommunication operators and suppliers from over 34 countries will focus on the theme: “Reimagining ICT as a Tool for National Growth and Development”. Reimagining ICT is high on CANTO’s agenda and focuses on ICT connectivity beyond the modernization of societies as a catalyst for real economic change.

CANTO commenced its meeting with an Opening Ceremony on Sunday 29th with a distinguished line up of officials. The speakers included the Prime Minister of Curaçao, Hon. Hensley Koeiman; Franklin Sluis, Managing Director of Bureau Telecommunicatie en Post; Paul de Geus, CEO of United Telecommunication and Services; Julian Wilkins, Chairman of CANTO; Rachel Cameron Director of CANTO and Teresa Wankin, Secretary General of CANTO.

Mrs. Wankin in her welcome remarks to the delegates pointed out that: ‘”This is the first time we have a member teaming up with a regulator to host the AGM which underscores that when it comes to collaborating on matters of common concern, our members always put the region first”. She elaborated by advising the members of the importance of CANTO and its membership as CANTO provides a platform that gives the telecoms industry a voice on the issues facing the region…[+]