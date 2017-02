Car fatally hits woman walking along Bronx highway

Tatjana Muskiet

A woman died after she was struck by a car while walking along the rain-swept Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx early Tuesday, officials said.

A 2008 Honda Accord slammed into the woman as she walked along the Queens-bound side of the highway near the W. 230th St. exit in Kingsbridge at about 4:50 a.m., officials said.

Paramedics rushed her to New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s Allen Pavilion, where she died. Her name was not immediately disclosed.

The 30-year-old man driving the Honda wasn’t harmed and remained on the scene, officials said.(nydailynews)…[+]