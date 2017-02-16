CDB and UNOPS sign agreement to strengthen cooperation

Tatjana Muskiet

BARBADOS – The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the United Nations Office for Projects Services (UNOPS) have signed an agreement that provides a framework to improve cooperation between the two entities. The signing took place at the Bank’s headquarters in Barbados on February 7, 2017.

The agreement allows CDB to utilize expertise from UNOPS in the execution of specific projects, which the Bank is funding, so that the most effective outcomes for the Bank’s 19 borrowing member countries are achieved. Under the agreement, UNOPS may be called upon to provide technical advice, financial management, project management and technical infrastructure support for projects financed by CDB, where external support is needed.

There is also expected to be an exchange of knowledge and information relating to sustainable actions and social responsibility.

The CDB team at the signing also included Director, Projects, Daniel Best; General Counsel, Diana Wilson Patrick; Deputy General Counsel, S. Nicole Jordan; Head of Procurement, Douglas Fraser; and Division Chief, Economic Infrastructure Division, L. O’Reilly Lewis…[+]