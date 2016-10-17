CDB approves USD200.5 mn country strategy for Belize

Tatjana Muskiet

RIDGETOWN– The Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a country strategy for Belize for 2016 to 2020. The strategy proposes support of USD200.5 million (mn) for Belize over the four-year period. It will help the country address some of the social, environmental and economic challenges it faces. Dr. Justin Ram, Director of Economics, CDB, notes: “CDB remains a committed partner in helping Belize achieve sustained growth and development. This strategy will bolster the Government of Belize’s ongoing reform efforts by supporting interventions that will support inclusive social and economic development, environmental sustainability, and the promotion of good governance.” The strategy aims to drive five development outcomes: increasing competitiveness and productivity; improved quality and access to education and training; improved social sector outcomes;enhanced environmental management and reduced vulnerability to natural disasters; and improved governance and development planning. (CDB)…[+]