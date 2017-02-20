CDB urges Region to act now to create environment for economic growth

Tatjana Muskiet

BRIDGETOWN – The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is projecting that the Region will experience economic growth of approximately 1.7 percent in 2017. However, CDB Director of Economics, Dr. Justin Ram, warns that this will not be enough to stimulate employment, particularly among youth, and reduce high regional debt levels. He points to the need for a long-term action plan that will allow the Region to participate in global supply chains, and drive sustainable economic growth.

In a presentation at the Bank’s Annual News Conference, Dr. Ram urged regional policymakers to create an environment which increases productivity and enhances competitiveness, including a more welcoming doing-business environment, access to financing for MSMEs and labour market reforms.

Dr. Ram notes that fiscal reforms are necessary if the Region is to break the cycle of high debt and low growth. These must include proper institutions and frameworks to manage and mitigate debt.

“Given the vulnerabilities to natural disasters and how this has contributed to debt accumulation, it is important for countries to use revenue windfalls to set up contingency funds or sovereign wealth funds, so as to reduce the debt burden and ensure greater economic and social resilience,” he added.

With respect to specific policy actions, Dr. Ram says that some reforms can be implemented immediately, and will have an impact on inclusive growth. These include the reduction of trade barriers, the use of public-private partnerships to close infrastructure and service gaps, the promotion of green energy production, the divestment of state owned assets to enhance value and efficiency and strengthening of the banking sector. Dr. Ram also recommended that governments make efforts to engage the Caribbean’s vast regional diaspora…[+]