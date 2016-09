Charges dropped against cabby who killed wife’s would-be rapist

Tatjana Muskiet

Criminal charges have been dropped against a Bronx cabby who beat his wife’s would-be rapist to death with a tire iron, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Mamadou Diallo, 61, had faced assault and weapons charges after bludgeoning Earl Nash to death last May as the brute tried to rape Diallo’s wife inside their apartment. Diallo’s family burst into cheers as Bronx Supreme Court Justice Marc Whiten signed off on the dismissal. Outside the courtroom, Diallo, who was informed of the dismissal Wednesday morning, seemed relieved.(nypost.com)…[+]