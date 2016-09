Chelsea bombing is proof PC police stuck in pre-9/11 mindset

Tatjana Muskiet

Some 15 long years after the horrors of 9/11, much of America remains trapped in a 9/10 mindset. The latest evidence involves the alleged bomber who wreaked havoc in New York and New Jersey last weekend.

The blood ran when the Chelsea blast injured 29 people, but now come reports that make the blood boil: The feds failed to connect the dots that might have prevented the weekend from hell. The reports reveal several critical facts, starting with the most important: The father of alleged bomber Ahmad Khan Rahami called law enforcement authorities in 2014 and said his son was a terrorist. The New Jersey police turned the information over to the FBI, and agents interviewed the father, the New York Times reports. But when the fatherrecanted his charge, the bureau apparently closed the case.(nypost.com)…[+]