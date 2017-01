City inmate slashed on bus in sadistic ‘mannequin challenge’

Tatjana Muskiet

A city inmate slashed in the face while riding a jail bus said he was the victim of a sadistic version of the mannequin challenge, documents obtained by the Daily News show.

The attack on inmate Angel Gonzalez, an alleged member of the Sex, Money, Murder gang, occurred Friday around 5:40 p.m., according to records. “As he stepped into the aisle he felt a swiping motion across his face. He looked behind him and observed all inmates sitting as if part of the mannequin challenge,” Deputy Warden David Dueno wrote in a email obtained by The News. Correction officers on the bus did not observe the attack and reported the bus was quiet. No weapon was found.(nydailynews)…[+]