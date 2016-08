Clinton says ‘there’s smoke, but no fire’ at foundation

Tatjana Muskiet

Hillary Clinton admitted “there’s a lot of smoke” when it comes to the Clinton Foundation, but the Democratic presidential candidate insisted “there’s no fire.”

The comments were Clinton’s first response to the bombshell Associated Press report that found 85 of the 154 nongovernment fat cats who got access to the then-secretary of state donated to her family charity or promised to back its programs.

“This AP report? Put it in context, excludes nearly 2,000 meetings I had with world leaders, plus countless other meetings with US government officials when I was secretary of state. It looked at a small portion of my time,” Clinton said in a phone interview Wednesday night with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.(nypost.com)…[+]