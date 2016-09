Clinton: Trump will be a ‘gift for ISIS’ if elected

Tatjana Muskiet

Hillary Clinton held her first press conference in 278 days on Thursday, with a 16- minute Q&A in White Plains.

Clinton has taken flak for not having had a formal press meeting since Dec. 4 — while Donald Trump, who professes to hate the media, meets frequently with reporters and calls her “Hiding Hillary.” Clinton has done one-on-one interviews and has had a few informal press gatherings, but nothing like Thursday’s conference at Westchester County Airport, which was announced in advance. She fielded questions about comments she had made earlier to the effect that ISIS is praying for a Trump victory, and told reporters she stands by the claim.(nypost.com)…[+]