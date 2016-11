Con woman in wheelchair pleads guilty for Rikers release

Tatjana Muskiet

A shakedown artist in a wheelchair who targeted would-be johns pleaded guilty Tuesday in exchange for her release. Frail-looking swindler Teresa McCoy, 58, was set to be released to an assisted living facility having already done time served at Rikers Island. She was sentenced to six months in jail and five years’ probation at the appearance in Manhattan Supreme Court. McCoy, who is known for her eccentric courtroom outbursts, had been refusing the deal since early September.“I’m not interested at all — I’m sorry, I’m not. I’ve been asking for a trial,” McCoy said via video hookup from Rikers Island. McCoy “poses as a prostitute” to lure men then “threatens to expose them” if they don’t pay her off, prosecutors previously said. She was busted in 2015 on several counts including grand larceny.(nydailynews.com)...[+]