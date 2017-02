Congressman’s unprecedented refusal to investigate Michael Flynn due to executive privilege is wildly out of order

Tatjana Muskiet

Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, declared there will be no committee investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn because the President’s power of executive privilege shields certain information and testimony.

Executive privilege is the principle that the President and high-level executive branch officers may refuse to divulge information or testimony when doing so would significantly harm the public interest. Courts have recognized that Presidents have occasional secrecy needs.

The legality of executive privilege is unquestioned, although this power is not absolute and presidential claims of privilege often have to yield to the needs of Congress, the courts and independent counsels.(nydailynews)…[+]