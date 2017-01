Cops fatally shoot 18-year-old man firing handgun outside Brooklyn lounge

Tatjana Muskiet

Cops fatally shot a man firing a handgun at a Brooklyn lounge with patrons inside early Wednesday, the second deadly police-involved shooting in a six-hour period, according to authorities.

A pair of plainclothes officers confronted 18-year-old Joshua Martino after seeing him fire at least three shots outside the B-Hive Lounge along Atlantic Ave. near Grand Ave. in Crown Heights around 3:30 a.m., police said. The teen bolted but turned around with the revolver in hand, prompting two officers to open fire, police said. Martino was struck at least once in the torso. He was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital but could not be saved.(nydailynews)…[+]