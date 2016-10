Couple found shot to death in Brooklyn apartment; cops investigating as murder-suicide

Tatjana Muskiet

A woman and her boyfriend were found dead from gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning in a Brooklyn apartment, in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide. Felicita Sotillo, 38, was found dead just after midnight. in a Bed-Stuy apartment along with an unidentified 41-year-old man believed to be her boyfriend, police said.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene with gunshot wounds to the head, according to officials. A gun was recovered from inside the apartment at Gates Ave. near Lewis St. Police sources believe that the man shot Sotillo in the head before taking his own life. The investigation is ongoing, officials said Wednesday morning.(nydailynews.com)…[+]