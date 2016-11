Crewman in Colombia plane crash that wiped out Brazilian soccer team: ‘I survived because I followed safety protocols’

Tatjana Muskiet

One of the five survivors of the plane crash in Colombia that killed 71 — most of them belonging to a Brazilian soccer team — said he dodged death because he followed safety instructions. Crew member Erwin Tumiri said that as many passengers panicked, he followed the guidelines repeated at the beginning of every flight. “I survived because I followed safety protocols. Before the crash, many got out of their seats and started to scream,” Tumiri said, according to Latin American news outlet NTN.(nydailynews.com)…[+]