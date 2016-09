Disgraced CEO’s cold response to employee’s suicide

Tatjana Muskiet

A scientist for disgraced blood-test startup Theranos was under intense scrutiny from the company’s founder and CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, when he committed suicide in 2013, it was revealed Wednesday. Ian Gibbons, who was diagnosed with cancer after joining the company, told his wife before his death at age 67 that Holmes wanted him fired, Vanity Fair reported.

“Ian felt like he would lose his job if he told the truth” about Theranos’ shaky science, said his wife, Rochelle. In May 2013, Gibbons told his wife he had been summoned to Holmes’ office and was afraid he was about to be fired. He attempted suicide later that day and died a week later. In lieu of a condolence call, the company called to ask Rochelle to turn over any confidential company property, the mag said.(nypost.com)…[+]