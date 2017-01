Donald Trump blasts Arnold Schwarzenegger over poor ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ ratings

Tatjana Muskiet

Hasta la vista, Arnie!

Apparently Arnold Schwarzenegger’s version of the “Celebrity Apprentice” is pale in comparison to the show’s success at the helm of “ratings machine” president-elect Donald Trump. “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” the future POTUS wrote. Trump tweeted the jab on Friday morning — days after the latest season of the series aired.(nydailynews)…[+]