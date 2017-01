Donald Trump cancels Martin Luther King Day visit to national African American history museum

Tatjana Muskiet

President-elect Donald Trump has canceled his holiday visit to the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture — losing a chance for much-needed goodwill after his feud with a civil rights leader.

The incoming president, who spent this weekend waging a war of words with Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), had planned to visit the national museum in Washington, D.C. on Martin Luther King Day. But senior level transition sources told ABC News on Sunday the visit is off due to unspecified “scheduling issues.” Trump is now planning to visit the museum sometime after assuming office, his officials said. The museum did not immediately comment.(nydailynews)…[+]