Donald Trump rips Alec Baldwin — again — in the middle of ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode

Tatjana Muskiet

Donald Trump tuned into the latest “Saturday Night Live” episode and was not pleased with Alec Baldwin depicting him as being too busy retweeting teenage boys to take on Commander-in-Chief duties.

“Just tried watching ‘Saturday Night Live’ — unwatchable,” the President-elect tweeted shortly after leaving a Long Island costume party. “Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad.”

Trump’s quick-fire dispatch was unleashed as cast members Colin Jost and Michael Che fired up the Weekend Update. The last time Trump ridiculed Baldwin for his presidential impression, he waited until the morning after the actor’s post-election return and asked for equal time.(nydailynews.com)…[+]