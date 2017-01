Donald Trump threatens General Motors with higher tax for 2015 decision to make cars in Mexico

Tatjana Muskiet

President-elect Donald Trump began his Tuesday morning by tweeting a threat to General Motors about its decision — from nearly two years ago — to build one of its models in Mexico.

Stranger still, the tweet targets a company run by one of his own policy advisors. “General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!” Trump wrote in his tweet.

It was not immediately clear why Trump had GM on his mind. The car manufacturer announced in March 2015 it would build its next-generation Chevrolet Cruze compact in Coahuila, Mexico, a move that takes advantage of the country’s low labor costs. The company also still makes the model at a plant in Lordstown, Ohio.(nydailynews)…[+]