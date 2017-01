Dozens of Jewish community centers receive second wave of bomb threats

Tatjana Muskiet

Nearly 30 Jewish community centers received bomb threats, prompting a second round of evacuations in two weeks. The JCC Association of North America said in a statement that 28 centers in 17 states had been affected on Wednesday, though many had already received the all clear by early afternoon after police did not find any devices. Local media reported that Jewish centers in Albany, Edison, N.J., Woodbridge, Conn., and West Hartford, Conn., were among those that evacuated because of the threats. Other centers from Massachusetts, Florida and California were called.(nydailynews)…[+]