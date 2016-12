Drunk men screaming Trump’s name try to rip off Muslim straphanger’s hijab at East Side subway; NYU student reports racist vandal

Tatjana Muskiet

Three drunk white men walked up to an 18-year-old Muslim woman at an East Side subway station, repeatedly screamed “Donald Trump” and slurs at her and tried to rip her Hijab off of her head, police sources said.

Meanwhile, an NYU student came across a message saying black people “must burn” using a hateful term, sources said. The young Muslim woman was standing on an uptown 6 platform at the 23rd St. and Park Ave. stop at about 10 p.m. Thursday when the trio of drunks started yelling at her. “Donald Trump! Donald Trump!” they screamed.(nydailynews.com)…[+]