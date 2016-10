Father killed, his two children injured after jumping off New Jersey bridge in apparent suicide attempt

Tatjana Muskiet

A suicidal father died after he jumped off a New Jersey highway bridge while clutching his two children Monday evening, state police said. Cops were called to an interstate bridge running over the Wanaque River for a possible suicide attempt around 8 p.m.

Responding officers discovered an abandoned car on the side of the road, and later found a man and his two children in a wooded area below the bridge, cops said in a statement. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene and his two children were taken to an area hospital where they were being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The children’s ages and identities were not immediately available…[+]