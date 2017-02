Father of man accused of raping and slaying Queens jogger Karina Vetrano doesn’t believe his son is a killer

Tatjana Muskiet

Neither the DNA evidence nor a confession was enough to convince Richard Lewis that his son was behind one of the most notorious crimes in recent city history.

Even as cops paraded Chanel Lewis, 20, past a wall of reporters outside the NYPD’s 107th Precinct stationhouse in Queens, Lewis could not believe his son had anything to do with the rape and murder of a jogger in Howard Beach that had baffled cops for months.

Karina Vetrano’s father found her body in a patch of tall weeds near her Howard Beach home after she went out for a run and disappeared on Aug. 2.

Cops said the 30-year-old woman was punched in the face and strangled after putting up a vicious fight that left the killer’s DNA under her fingernails.(nydailynews)…[+]