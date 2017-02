Fire kills 81-year-old Bronx woman

Tatjana Muskiet

An 81-year-old woman died early Tuesday after a fire erupted down the hall from her Bronx apartment, officials said. Patricia Parrish was found unconscious inside her Saint Raymond Ave. apartment near McGraw Ave. in Parkchester as firefighters put out a 12:30 a.m. blaze in an apartment down the hall. Paramedics rushed her to Jacobi Medical Center, where she died. It is believed she died of smoke inhalation, officials said.Parrish lived in apartment 7G, officials said. The fire broke out in apartment 7D.

No other injuries were reported. It took just under an hour for firefighters to put out the blaze, an FDNY spokesman said. FDNY Fire Marshals were investigating the cause of the fire Tuesday.(nydailynews)…[+]