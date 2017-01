First President Trump-ordered raid kills 8-year-old American girl, six years after her teenage brother died in drone strike

Tatjana Muskiet

The first U.S. citizen casualty of President Trump’s military is an 8-year-old girl — who died six years after her big brother was killed in a raid ordered by former President Barack Obama.

Little Nawar al-Awlaki — the daughter of U.S.-born Yemeni preacher and Al Qaeda ideologue Anwar al-Awlaki — was shot and killed during a Sunday raid targeting militants in southern Yemen, her grandfather said. “She was hit with a bullet in her neck and suffered for two hours,” Nasser al-Awlaki told Reuters. “Why kill children? This is the new (U.S.) administration — it’s very sad, a big crime.” Medics on the scene said at least nine other women and children were killed in the raid.(nydailynews)…[+]